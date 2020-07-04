Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry Detected in Shares of Markel Corp (MKL, WTM, THG, TRV, ALL)

Below are the three companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Markel Corp ranks highest with a FCF per share of $56.14. Following is White Mountains with a FCF per share of $22.03. Hanover Insuranc ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $16.14.

Travelers Cos In follows with a FCF per share of $13.63, and Allstate Corp rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $11.09.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Travelers Cos In. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Travelers Cos In in search of a potential trend change.