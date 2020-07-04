Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Pharmaceuticals Industry Detected in Shares of Allergan Plc (AGN, JNJ, MNK, LLY, PRGO)
Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Allergan Plc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $16.55. Following is Johnson&Johnson with a FCF per share of $6.60. Mallinckrodt ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $6.41.
Eli Lilly & Co follows with a FCF per share of $4.31, and Perrigo Co Plc rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $4.29.
