MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Pharmaceuticals Industry Detected in Shares of Allergan Plc (AGN, JNJ, MNK, LLY, PRGO)

Written on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 2:14am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Allergan Plc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $16.55. Following is Johnson&Johnson with a FCF per share of $6.60. Mallinckrodt ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $6.41.

Eli Lilly & Co follows with a FCF per share of $4.31, and Perrigo Co Plc rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $4.29.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Perrigo Co Plc on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $53.00. Since that call, shares of Perrigo Co Plc have fallen 16.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: highest free cash flow per share allergan plc Johnson&Johnson mallinckrodt eli lilly & co perrigo co plc

Ticker(s): AGN JNJ MNK LLY PRGO

Contact Shiri Gupta

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.