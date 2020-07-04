Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry Detected in Shares of Valero Energy (VLO, MPC, HFC, PSX, REX)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Valero Energy ranks highest with a FCF per share of $9.28. Marathon Petrole is next with a FCF per share of $7.65. Hollyfrontier Co ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.85.

Phillips 66 follows with a FCF per share of $3.53, and Rex American Res rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $2.57.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Rex American Res. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Rex American Res in search of a potential trend change.