Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry Detected in Shares of Schlumberger Ltd (SLB, DRQ, NOV, HAL, OIS)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Schlumberger Ltd ranks highest with a FCF per share of $2.56. Following is Dril-Quip Inc with a FCF per share of $2.15. Natl Oilwell Var ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $1.70.

Halliburton Co follows with a FCF per share of $1.26, and Oil States Intl rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.20.

