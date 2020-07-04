MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry Detected in Shares of Schlumberger Ltd (SLB, DRQ, NOV, HAL, OIS)

Written on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 2:25am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Schlumberger Ltd ranks highest with a FCF per share of $2.56. Following is Dril-Quip Inc with a FCF per share of $2.15. Natl Oilwell Var ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $1.70.

Halliburton Co follows with a FCF per share of $1.26, and Oil States Intl rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.20.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Schlumberger Ltd on January 21st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $37.31. Since that call, shares of Schlumberger Ltd have fallen 61.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: highest free cash flow per share schlumberger ltd dril-quip inc natl oilwell var halliburton co oil states intl

Ticker(s): SLB DRQ NOV HAL OIS

Contact Amy Schwartz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.