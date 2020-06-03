Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Office Services & Supplies Industry Detected in Shares of Msa Safety Inc (MSA, ESND, MLHR, PBI, ACCO)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Msa Safety Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $5.44. Following is Essendant Inc with a FCF per share of $4.00. Herman Miller ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $1.92.

Pitney Bowes Inc follows with a FCF per share of $1.74, and Acco Brands Corp rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.61.

