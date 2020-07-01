Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Mortgage REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Annaly Capital M (NLY, DX, AGNC, TWO, PMT)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Annaly Capital M ranks highest with a FCF per share of $6.50. Following is Dynex Capital with a FCF per share of $4.06. Agnc Investment ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.51.

Two Harbors Inve follows with a FCF per share of $3.48, and Pennymac Mortgag rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $3.37.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Annaly Capital M and will alert subscribers who have NLY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.