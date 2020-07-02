MySmarTrend
Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Managed Health Care Industry Detected in Shares of Humana Inc (HUM, WCG, CI, ANTM, MOH)

Written on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 2:30am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Humana Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $24.40. Following is Wellcare Health with a FCF per share of $20.72. Cigna Corp ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $14.41.

Anthem Inc follows with a FCF per share of $12.95, and Molina Healthcar rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $12.82.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Wellcare Health on October 18th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $273.66. Since that recommendation, shares of Wellcare Health have risen 27.9%. We continue to monitor Wellcare Health for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

