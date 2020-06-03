MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Leisure Products Industry Detected in Shares of Polaris Inds (PII, HAS, RGR, JOUT, VSTO)

Written on Fri, 03/06/2020 - 2:34am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Polaris Inds ranks highest with a FCF per share of $6.29. Following is Hasbro Inc with a FCF per share of $4.71. Sturm Ruger & Co ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.81.

Johnson Outdoo-A follows with a FCF per share of $3.51, and Vista Outdoor rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $3.25.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Polaris Inds and will alert subscribers who have PII in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: highest free cash flow per share polaris inds hasbro inc sturm ruger & co johnson outdoo-a vista outdoor

Ticker(s): PII HAS RGR JOUT VSTO

Contact Amy Schwartz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.