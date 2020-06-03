Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Leisure Products Industry Detected in Shares of Polaris Inds (PII, HAS, RGR, JOUT, VSTO)
Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Polaris Inds ranks highest with a FCF per share of $6.29. Following is Hasbro Inc with a FCF per share of $4.71. Sturm Ruger & Co ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.81.
Johnson Outdoo-A follows with a FCF per share of $3.51, and Vista Outdoor rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $3.25.
