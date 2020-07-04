Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry Detected in Shares of Piper Jaffray Co (PJC, EVR, SF, LAZ, RJF)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Piper Jaffray Co ranks highest with a FCF per share of $17.49. Evercore Partn-A is next with a FCF per share of $12.24. Stifel Financial ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $9.25.

Lazard Ltd-Cl A follows with a FCF per share of $8.12, and Raymond James rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $7.79.

