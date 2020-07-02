Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry Detected in Shares of Barrett Bus Svcs (BBSI, WAGE, MAN, NSP, RHI)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Barrett Bus Svcs ranks highest with a FCF per share of $15.01. Following is Wageworks with a FCF per share of $6.50. Manpowergroup In ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $5.16.

Insperity Inc follows with a FCF per share of $4.17, and Robert Half Intl rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $3.32.

