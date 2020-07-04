Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Rh (RH, WSM, BBBY, AAN, HVT)

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Rh ranks highest with a FCF per share of $16.36. Williams-Sonoma is next with a FCF per share of $3.62. Bed Bath &Beyond ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.48.

Aaron'S Inc follows with a FCF per share of $1.43, and Haverty Furnitur rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.32.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Haverty Furnitur on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $16.99. Since that call, shares of Haverty Furnitur have fallen 41.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.