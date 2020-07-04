Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Rh (RH, WSM, BBBY, AAN, HVT)
Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Rh ranks highest with a FCF per share of $16.36. Williams-Sonoma is next with a FCF per share of $3.62. Bed Bath &Beyond ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.48.
Aaron'S Inc follows with a FCF per share of $1.43, and Haverty Furnitur rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.32.
