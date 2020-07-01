MySmarTrend
Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Homebuilding Industry Detected in Shares of Nvr Inc (NVR, TMHC, KBH, TOL, WLH)

By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Nvr Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $146.97. Taylor Morriso-A is next with a FCF per share of $6.17. Kb Home ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $5.88.

Toll Brothers follows with a FCF per share of $5.74, and William Lyon-A rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $4.40.

