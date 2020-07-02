Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Home Improvement Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD, LOW, LL, SHOS, TTS)

Below are the three companies in the Home Improvement Retail industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Home Depot Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $8.60. Following is Lowe'S Cos Inc with a FCF per share of $4.70. Lumber Liquidato ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $1.13.

Sears Hometown A follows with a FCF per share of $0.38, and Tile Shop Hldgs rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $0.10.

