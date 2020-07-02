Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Health Care Technology Industry Detected in Shares of Athenahealth Inc (ATHN, CERN, CPSI, VEEV, MDSO)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Athenahealth Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $4.04. Cerner Corp is next with a FCF per share of $2.85. Computer Program ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $1.71.
Veeva Systems-A follows with a FCF per share of $1.60, and Medidata Solutio rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.37.
