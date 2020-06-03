Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Health Care Facilities Industry Detected in Shares of Hca Healthcare I (HCA, UHS, THC, NHC, USPH)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Hca Healthcare I ranks highest with a FCF per share of $6.65. Following is Universal Hlth-B with a FCF per share of $6.53. Tenet Healthcare ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $4.90.
Natl Healthcare follows with a FCF per share of $4.09, and Us Physical Ther rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $3.93.
