Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Health Care Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Mckesson Corp (MCK, ABC, HSIC, CAH, ACET)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Mckesson Corp ranks highest with a FCF per share of $19.64. Amerisourceberge is next with a FCF per share of $4.75. Henry Schein Inc ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $2.96.
Cardinal Health follows with a FCF per share of $2.51, and Aceto Corp rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.32.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Mckesson Corp on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $160.43. Since that call, shares of Mckesson Corp have fallen 21.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
