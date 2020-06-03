MySmarTrend
Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the General Merchandise Stores Industry Detected in Shares of Target Corp (TGT, DG, DLTR, BIG, OLLI)

Written on Fri, 03/06/2020 - 2:28am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Target Corp ranks highest with a FCF per share of $8.03. Following is Dollar General C with a FCF per share of $4.24. Dollar Tree Inc ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.71.

Big Lots Inc follows with a FCF per share of $2.51, and Ollie'S Bargain rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.25.

