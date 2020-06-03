Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of China Green Agriculture Inc (CGA, CF, SMG, MON, FMC)
Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
China Green Agriculture Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $8.73. Following is Cf Industries Ho with a FCF per share of $4.96. Scotts Miracle ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $4.79.
Monsanto Co follows with a FCF per share of $4.53, and Fmc Corp rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.86.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Monsanto Co on April 9th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $122.11. Since that recommendation, shares of Monsanto Co have risen 4.8%. We continue to monitor Monsanto Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest free cash flow per share :cga china green agriculture inc cf industries ho scotts miracle monsanto co fmc corp