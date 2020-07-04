Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of China Green Agriculture Inc (CGA, CF, SMG, MON, FMC)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

China Green Agriculture Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $8.73. Cf Industries Ho is next with a FCF per share of $4.96. Scotts Miracle ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $4.79.

Monsanto Co follows with a FCF per share of $4.53, and Fmc Corp rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.86.

