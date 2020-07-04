MySmarTrend
Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of China Green Agriculture Inc (CGA, CF, SMG, MON, FMC)

Written on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 2:29am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

China Green Agriculture Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $8.73. Cf Industries Ho is next with a FCF per share of $4.96. Scotts Miracle ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $4.79.

Monsanto Co follows with a FCF per share of $4.53, and Fmc Corp rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.86.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Fmc Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Fmc Corp in search of a potential trend change.

Ticker(s): CF SMG MON FMC

