Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry Detected in Shares of Coherent Inc (COHR, ZBRA, ITRI, MTSC, OSIS)

Written on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 2:29am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Coherent Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $13.08. Zebra Tech Corp is next with a FCF per share of $8.07. Itron Inc ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.67.

Mts Systems Corp follows with a FCF per share of $2.83, and Osi Systems Inc rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $2.42.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Osi Systems Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Osi Systems Inc in search of a potential trend change.

