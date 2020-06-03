MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Electronic Components Industry Detected in Shares of Littelfuse Inc (LFUS, ROG, BDC, APH, DLB)

Written on Fri, 03/06/2020 - 2:21am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Littelfuse Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $8.96. Following is Rogers Corp with a FCF per share of $6.16. Belden Inc ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $4.52.

Amphenol Corp-A follows with a FCF per share of $3.00, and Dolby Laborato-A rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $2.67.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Littelfuse Inc and will alert subscribers who have LFUS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: highest free cash flow per share littelfuse inc rogers corp belden inc amphenol corp-a dolby laborato-a

Ticker(s): LFUS ROG BDC APH DLB

Contact Nick Russo