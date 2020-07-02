Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Rockwell Automat (ROK, AYI, RBC, ETN, ENS)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Rockwell Automat ranks highest with a FCF per share of $6.95. Following is Acuity Brands with a FCF per share of $5.77. Regal Beloit Cor ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $5.08.

Eaton Corp Plc follows with a FCF per share of $4.83, and Enersys rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $4.52.

