Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Electric Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Spark Energy-A (SPKE, ALE, IDA, FE, EE)

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Spark Energy-A ranks highest with a FCF per share of $4.73. Following is Allete Inc with a FCF per share of $3.83. Idacorp Inc ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.03.

Firstenergy Corp follows with a FCF per share of $2.18, and El Paso Electric rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.33.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Firstenergy Corp on December 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $48.21. Since that recommendation, shares of Firstenergy Corp have risen 7.7%. We continue to monitor Firstenergy Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.