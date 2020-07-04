Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry Detected in Shares of Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT, NSR, MA, FIS, MMS)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Fleetcor Technologies Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $6.65. Following is Neustar Inc-Cl A with a FCF per share of $5.11. Mastercard Inc-A ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $4.93.

Fidelity Nationa follows with a FCF per share of $4.84, and Maximus Inc rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $4.77.

