Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry Detected in Shares of Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT, NSR, MA, FIS, MMS)

Written on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 2:11am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Fleetcor Technologies Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $6.65. Following is Neustar Inc-Cl A with a FCF per share of $5.11. Mastercard Inc-A ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $4.93.

Fidelity Nationa follows with a FCF per share of $4.84, and Maximus Inc rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $4.77.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Neustar Inc-Cl A on November 16th, 2016 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $24.48. Since that recommendation, shares of Neustar Inc-Cl A have risen 36.9%. We continue to monitor Neustar Inc-Cl A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Ticker(s): FLT MA FIS MMS

