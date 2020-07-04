Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Consumer Finance Industry Detected in Shares of Credit Acceptanc (CACC, COF, WRLD, AXP, DFS)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Credit Acceptanc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $28.60. Following is Capital One Fina with a FCF per share of $27.19. World Acceptance ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $24.42.

American Express follows with a FCF per share of $14.13, and Discover Financi rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $13.34.

