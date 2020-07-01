Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry Detected in Shares of Cummins Inc (CMI, GBX, WBC, CAT, ALG)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Cummins Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $10.63. Greenbrier Cos is next with a FCF per share of $6.65. Wabco Holdings ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $5.88.

Caterpillar Inc follows with a FCF per share of $5.69, and Alamo Group rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $4.96.

