Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry Detected in Shares of Cummins Inc (CMI, GBX, WBC, CAT, ALG)

Written on Tue, 01/07/2020 - 2:30am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Cummins Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $10.63. Greenbrier Cos is next with a FCF per share of $6.65. Wabco Holdings ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $5.88.

Caterpillar Inc follows with a FCF per share of $5.69, and Alamo Group rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $4.96.

