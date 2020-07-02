Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Building Products Industry Detected in Shares of Owens Corning (OC, LII, DOOR, AMWD, PATK)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Owens Corning ranks highest with a FCF per share of $6.09. Lennox Intl Inc is next with a FCF per share of $5.37. Masonite Interna ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.40.

Amer Woodmark Co follows with a FCF per share of $3.40, and Patrick Inds Inc rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $3.19.

