MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Automotive Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Autozone Inc (AZO, ORLY, ABG, AAP, PAG)

Written on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 2:20am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Autozone Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $35.76. O'Reilly Automot is next with a FCF per share of $10.60. Asbury Auto Grp ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $10.49.

Advance Auto Par follows with a FCF per share of $5.57, and Penske Automotiv rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $4.38.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Autozone Inc and will alert subscribers who have AZO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: highest free cash flow per share autozone inc :orly o'reilly automot asbury auto grp advance auto par penske automotiv

Ticker(s): AZO ABG AAP PAG

Contact James Quinn