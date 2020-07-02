Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Automotive Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Autozone Inc (AZO, ORLY, ABG, AAP, PAG)
Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Autozone Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $35.76. O'Reilly Automot is next with a FCF per share of $10.60. Asbury Auto Grp ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $10.49.
Advance Auto Par follows with a FCF per share of $5.57, and Penske Automotiv rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $4.38.
