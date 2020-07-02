MySmarTrend
Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Application Software Industry Detected in Shares of Fair Isaac Corp (FICO, MSTR, ADBE, CTXS, INTU)

Written on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 2:28am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Fair Isaac Corp ranks highest with a FCF per share of $6.67. Microstrategy is next with a FCF per share of $6.50. Adobe Sys Inc ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $5.54.

Citrix Systems follows with a FCF per share of $5.49, and Intuit Inc rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $5.33.

Ticker(s): FICO MSTR ADBE CTXS INTU

