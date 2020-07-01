MySmarTrend
Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Apparel Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Children'S Place (PLCE, BURL, FL, CAL, ROST)

By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Children'S Place ranks highest with a FCF per share of $8.86. Burlington Store is next with a FCF per share of $4.97. Foot Locker Inc ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $4.24.

Caleres Inc follows with a FCF per share of $3.51, and Ross Stores Inc rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $3.44.

