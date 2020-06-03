Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Airlines Industry Detected in Shares of Copa Holdin-Cl A (CPA, ALK, LUV, DAL, SKYW)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Copa Holdin-Cl A ranks highest with a FCF per share of $14.55. Following is Alaska Air Group with a FCF per share of $4.58. Southwest Air ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.00.

Delta Air Li follows with a FCF per share of $1.75, and Skywest Inc rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $0.62.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Alaska Air Group on December 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $67.04. Since that call, shares of Alaska Air Group have fallen 25.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.