Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry Detected in Shares of Atlas Air Worldw (AAWW, XPO, CHRW, EXPD, FWRD)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Atlas Air Worldw ranks highest with a FCF per share of $9.67. Following is Xpo Logistics In with a FCF per share of $2.57. Ch Robinson ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $2.45.

Expeditors Intl follows with a FCF per share of $2.20, and Forward Air Corp rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $2.18.

