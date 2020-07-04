Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry Detected in Shares of Atlas Air Worldw (AAWW, XPO, CHRW, EXPD, FWRD)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Atlas Air Worldw ranks highest with a FCF per share of $9.67. Xpo Logistics In is next with a FCF per share of $2.57. Ch Robinson ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $2.45.

Expeditors Intl follows with a FCF per share of $2.20, and Forward Air Corp rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $2.18.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Expeditors Intl. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Expeditors Intl in search of a potential trend change.