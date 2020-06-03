MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Aerospace & Defense Industry Detected in Shares of Boeing Co/The (BA, LMT, TDG, GD, LLL)

Written on Fri, 03/06/2020 - 2:36am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Boeing Co/The ranks highest with a FCF per share of $19.26. Lockheed Martin is next with a FCF per share of $18.41. Transdigm Group ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $12.92.

General Dynamics follows with a FCF per share of $11.54, and L3 Technologies rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $11.26.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of L3 Technologies on January 14th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $176.53. Since that recommendation, shares of L3 Technologies have risen 38.9%. We continue to monitor L3 Technologies for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: highest free cash flow per share boeing co/the Lockheed Martin transdigm group General Dynamics l3 technologies

Ticker(s): BA LMT TDG GD LLL

Contact James Quinn

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.