Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Advertising Industry Detected in Shares of Omnicom Group (OMC, NCMI, IPG, MDCA, CCO)

Written on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 2:19am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Advertising industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Omnicom Group ranks highest with a FCF per share of $8.04. Following is National Cinemed with a FCF per share of $1.95. Interpublic Grp ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $1.86.

Mdc Partners-A follows with a FCF per share of $1.49, and Clear Channel-A rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $0.22.

