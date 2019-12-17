Highest Forward P/E Ratio in the Water Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Amer States Wate (AWR, YORW, MSEX, CWT, CTWS)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Amer States Wate ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 45.99. Following is York Water Co with a a forward P/E ratio of 41.22. Middlesex Water ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 39.73.

Calif Water Srvc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 34.11, and Conn Water Svc rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 32.10.

