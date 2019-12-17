Highest Forward P/E Ratio in the Systems Software Industry Detected in Shares of Servicenow Inc (NOW, PFPT, FTNT, QLYS, RHT)
Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.
Servicenow Inc ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 89.60. Following is Proofpoint Inc with a a forward P/E ratio of 70.70. Fortinet Inc ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 60.47.
Qualys Inc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 49.86, and Red Hat Inc rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 46.47.
