Highest Forward P/E Ratio in the Specialty Stores Industry Detected in Shares of Five Below (FIVE, TIF, ULTA, TSCO, DKS)
Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.
Five Below ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 38.52. Tiffany & Co is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 27.12. Ulta Beauty Inc ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 21.76.
Tractor Supply follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 20.07, and Dick'S Sporting rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.78.
