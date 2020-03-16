Highest Forward P/E Ratio in the Reinsurance Industry Detected in Shares of Alleghany Corp (Y, RNR, RE, RGA, TPRE)
Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.
Alleghany Corp ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 16.68. Renaissancere is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 14.04. Everest Re Group ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.00.
Reinsurance Grou follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.10, and Third Point Rein rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 3.30.
