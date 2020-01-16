Highest Forward P/E Ratio in the Pharmaceuticals Industry Detected in Shares of Pacira Pharmaceu (PCRX, ZTS, COLL, CTLT, LLY)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Pacira Pharmaceu ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 43.62. Following is Zoetis Inc with a a forward P/E ratio of 40.62. Collegium Pharma ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 39.60.

Catalent Inc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 31.94, and Eli Lilly & Co rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 25.48.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Eli Lilly & Co on October 31st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $113.34. Since that recommendation, shares of Eli Lilly & Co have risen 24.1%. We continue to monitor Eli Lilly & Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.