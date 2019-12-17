Highest Forward P/E Ratio in the Office Services & Supplies Industry Detected in Shares of Msa Safety Inc (MSA, MLHR, SCS, ESND, KNL)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Msa Safety Inc ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 25.22. Following is Herman Miller with a a forward P/E ratio of 17.88. Steelcase Inc-A ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 16.23.

Essendant Inc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.91, and Knoll Inc rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.63.

