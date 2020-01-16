Highest Forward P/E Ratio in the Leisure Facilities Industry Detected in Shares of Seaworld Enterta (SEAS, PLNT, MTN, ISCA, TRK)
Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.
Seaworld Enterta ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 68.46. Planet Fitness-A is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 55.68. Vail Resorts ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 32.42.
Intl Speedway-A follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 20.48, and Speedway Motorsp rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 18.03.
