Highest Forward P/E Ratio in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry Detected in Shares of Roper Technologi (ROP, CSL, HON, RAVN, MMM)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Roper Technologi ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 29.62. Carlisle Cos Inc is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 22.82. Honeywell Intl ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 20.22.

Raven Industries follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 20.06, and 3M Co rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 14.89.

