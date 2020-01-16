Highest Forward P/E Ratio in the Housewares & Specialties Industry Detected in Shares of Newell Brands In (NWL, LCUT, CSS, LBY, TUP)

Below are the three companies in the Housewares & Specialties industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Newell Brands In ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.19. Following is Lifetime Brands with a a forward P/E ratio of 3.79. Css Industries ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 3.09.

Libbey Inc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 2.14, and Tupperware Brand rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 1.79.

