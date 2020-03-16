Highest Forward P/E Ratio in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Rh (RH, HVT, WSM, AAN, KIRK)
Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.
Rh ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 18.90. Following is Haverty Furnitur with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.59. Williams-Sonoma ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.51.
Aaron'S Inc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.68, and Kirkland'S Inc rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 1.17.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Rh and will alert subscribers who have RH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest forward p/e ratio haverty furnitur Williams-Sonoma :aan aaron's inc :kirk kirkland's inc