Highest Forward P/E Ratio in the Homebuilding Industry Detected in Shares of Cavco Industries (CVCO, BLD, IBP, NVR, DHI)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Cavco Industries ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 30.60. Topbuild Cor is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 20.52. Installed Buildi ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 19.49.

Nvr Inc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 17.20, and Dr Horton Inc rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.35.

