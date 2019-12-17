Highest Forward P/E Ratio in the Homebuilding Industry Detected in Shares of Cavco Industries (CVCO, BLD, IBP, NVR, DHI)
Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.
Cavco Industries ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 30.60. Topbuild Cor is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 20.52. Installed Buildi ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 19.49.
Nvr Inc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 17.20, and Dr Horton Inc rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.35.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Cavco Industries on April 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $128.98. Since that recommendation, shares of Cavco Industries have risen 55.7%. We continue to monitor Cavco Industries for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest forward p/e ratio cavco industries topbuild cor installed buildi nvr inc dr horton inc