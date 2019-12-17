MySmarTrend
Highest Forward P/E Ratio in the Gold Industry Detected in Shares of Royal Gold Inc (RGLD, MUX, NEM, GORO, TAHO)

Written on Tue, 12/17/2019 - 12:55am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Royal Gold Inc ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 51.95. Following is McEwen Mining Inc with a a forward P/E ratio of 42.31. Newmont Mining ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 23.82.

Gold Resource Corporation follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.33, and Tahoe Resources rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.77.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tahoe Resources on November 14th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $3.19. Since that recommendation, shares of Tahoe Resources have risen 14.1%. We continue to monitor Tahoe Resources for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

