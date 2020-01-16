Highest Forward P/E Ratio in the Gold Industry Detected in Shares of Royal Gold Inc (RGLD, MUX, NEM, GORO, TAHO)

Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Royal Gold Inc ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 51.28. McEwen Mining Inc is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 45.00. Newmont Mining ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 25.37.

Gold Resource Corporation follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.17, and Tahoe Resources rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.77.

