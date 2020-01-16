Highest Forward P/E Ratio in the Diversified Banks Industry Detected in Shares of Jpmorgan Chase (JPM, USB, BAC, C, WFC)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Jpmorgan Chase ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.97. Following is Us Bancorp with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.64. Bank Of America ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.94.

Citigroup Inc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.02, and Wells Fargo & Co rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.46.

