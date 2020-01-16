Highest Forward P/E Ratio in the Commercial Printing Industry Detected in Shares of Cimpress Nv (CMPR, BRC, LABL, DLX, INWK)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Cimpress Nv ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 30.08. Brady Corp - A is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 25.83. Multi-Color Corp ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.44.

Deluxe Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.07, and Innerworkings In rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.49.

